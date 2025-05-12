Di Canio: Inter Milan revival has Napoli seeing ghosts!

Lazio great Paolo di Canio has questioned Napoli's mentality after they dropped two points in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Genoa.

The draw saw Inter Milan close the gap on the leaders to a point, after the Nerazzurri had beaten Torino 2-0 earlier on the day.

Commenting on the Napoli game, Di Canio began on Sky Italia: “From midfield forward, Napoli did what they’ve been doing all season.

“It’s not a team that can score four or five goals. They got their two. But they conceded their first two headed goals of the season.

“So something needs to be adjusted — they have to be more aggressive out wide. Of course, it’s not easy at the end of a match, especially when the cross comes from the edge of the final third — it was a well-whipped ball.”

Stage fright?

With two games left, Di Canio has questioned whether Napoli can hold their nerve.

He added, “Now, after seeing that Inter side, it’s as if Napoli are seeing a ghost.

“And when you go into a one-off final with that kind of fear, you get stage fright.”