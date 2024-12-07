Gasperini urges Atalanta fans to stay grounded after "we'll win the Scudetto" chants

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini was left pleased with Friday night's victory over AC Milan.

The result saw La Dea move top of Serie A.

Advertisement Advertisement

Gasperini said, “Naturally, this is a great victory against a team with undoubtedly very talented players among the best in the league and we thoroughly deserved the win. All the statistics were in our favour in a difficult match.

“Milan had a huge chance after a few seconds, then a minute later we had a big opportunity. The equaliser was frankly a bad move from us, we allowed them to get that pass through. We were worried about their pace and pressing, but for the most part we managed to neutralise those strengths and built some very good scoring opportunities of our own.

“In the second half, Milan did less, but we never settled for a point, we never wasted time, never threw ourselves to the ground, we wanted to win the game and were rewarded for that attitude. Indeed, Retegui could’ve scored a third in stoppages.”

On home chants of "we will win the Scudetto", Gasperini also said: “I don’t think that ever happened in Bergamo that they’d sing that after 15 games, so let them sing! We’d never been top of the table this far into the season, they had decades of struggle, so let them enjoy it.

“The people of Bergamo have their feet firmly on the ground, so don’t take anything for granted. If we were still up there after another 20 games, it’d be different, but as things stand it is an expression of joy and a deserved one too.”