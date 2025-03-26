Tether chief Ardoino tells Juventus fans: Spending power won't be issue

Tribal Football
Tether chief exec Paolo Ardoino has pondered on who he would like to see signed by Juventus.

Tether bought into Juve earlier this year.

“We want to participate in the rebirth of the club,” Ardoino told TeleLombardia.

“My slogan is ‘Make Juventus Great Again.’ We intend to get Juve back to the glories of the past and hope to collaborate in future with the directors.

“I have been a Juventus fan since birth and as a company we invested in a football club that at this moment is undervalued, but which will give us joy.”

On who he'd like to see in Juve colours, Ardoino also said: “I’d love (Kylian) Mbappé.

“We have to invest in youth, really. Zidane and Alex Del Piero are the players I loved the most. Seeing them again within the club infrastructure at Juventus would be something to look forward to.

“I am truly very optimistic. I hope that Juve can get into the Champions League and for next season I wouldn’t mind (Jose) Mourinho as the coach.

“We are not lacking economic resources and can support the club for 2,000 years to target the Treble.”

