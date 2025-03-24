IN DETAIL: Tudor's Juventus contract

Igor Tudor's deal with Juventus includes a 12 month option.

The Croatian has taken charge of Juve after the dismissal of Thiago Motta on Sunday.

Tudor has signed to the end of the season with Juve.

The deal includes a 12 month option should Tudor guide Juve to Champions League qualification. However, Juve can also terminate the agreement should they wish to hire a different coach.

Tudor's salary is set at €500,000, says La Gazzetta dello Sport.