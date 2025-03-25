Mauro: Giuntoli has too much power at Juventus
Mauro was reacting to the sacking of coach Thiago Motta on Sunday.
He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Except initially for Giuntoli and Thiago Motta's summer idea of wanting to try to win with a different game, the implementation was a total failure.
"The lesson is that at Juventus you have to indulge history more. (Maurizio) Sarri won the championship and was sent away after a year; (Andrea) Pirlo was sacked after fourth place and the Coppa Italia-Supercoppa double. And now Thiago hasn't finished the championship."
The former midfielder then put himself in Giuntoli's shoes: "I would be the most disappointed of all.
"Thiago Motta was his choice and by sending him away he found himself having to admit a mistake. However... I think the mistake was more in management than in men. That too much power was given to a single person.
"Giuntoli," concluded Mauro, "in fact, in these months has had all of Juventus in his hands."