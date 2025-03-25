Mauro: Giuntoli has too much power at Juventus

Former Juventus midfielder Massimo Mauro says sports director Cristiano Giuntoli must take responsibility for this season's struggles.

Mauro was reacting to the sacking of coach Thiago Motta on Sunday.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Except initially for Giuntoli and Thiago Motta's summer idea of ​​wanting to try to win with a different game, the implementation was a total failure.

"The lesson is that at Juventus you have to indulge history more. (Maurizio) Sarri won the championship and was sent away after a year; (Andrea) Pirlo was sacked after fourth place and the Coppa Italia-Supercoppa double. And now Thiago hasn't finished the championship."

The former midfielder then put himself in Giuntoli's shoes: "I would be the most disappointed of all.

"Thiago Motta was his choice and by sending him away he found himself having to admit a mistake. However... I think the mistake was more in management than in men. That too much power was given to a single person.

"Giuntoli," concluded Mauro, "in fact, in these months has had all of Juventus in his hands."