Tether CEO Ardoino explains buying Juventus stake

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino admits they're already eyeing an increased stake in Juventus.

It was announced last week that the crypto stablecoin company had bought a five per cent stake in Juve.

Ardoino told Il Corriere della Sera: "We have the financial capacity to support Juve for the next 2,000 years. We would like to help the management, asking if it will then be necessary to acquire a larger share.

"We are not a hedge fund, we invest in Juve because both I and the founder (Giancarlo Devasini) are fans and for the potential of the club, among the most important in the world.

"They associate us with crypto but we do a lot more: new technologies, AI development, biotech... They will become increasingly important things in football. We're starting off on tiptoe."