Terracciano seeing positive signs in AC Milan preseason

AC Milan fullback Filippo Terracciano is seeing positive signs in preseason.

Under new coach Paulo Fonseca, Milan defeated Manchester City 3-2 in New York on Saturday.

“It’s always good to win, regardless of the game. Then playing against City, a team we all know. It’s always good for morale. The loads were incremental, we started calmly and then increased the loads as the days went by,” he said.

“These games are good for us to get minutes in our legs, we’re trying to put in the new ideas that the coach is proposing to us. I think starting with the group from the first day of preseason is different.

"It’s easier to get into the team dynamics, I’m satisfied with today’s performance.”