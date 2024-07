Chukwueze: With Fonseca, Milan fans will see a new Samu this season

Chukwueze: With Fonseca, Milan fans will see a new Samu this season

AC Milan winger Samu Chukwueze is convinced he'll thrive under new coach Paulo Fonseca.

The Nigeria international was speaking after last night's win against Manchester City on Saturday in New York.

Advertisement Advertisement

Chukwueze told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "I like the new coach, he immediately gave me an opportunity.

"It's important when someone trusts you. The fans will see a new Samu this year."

Lorenzo Colombo (twice) and Marco Nasti were Milan's goalscorers last night.