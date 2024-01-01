Tare convinced ex-Brescia teammate Guardiola will work in Serie A

Former Lazio sports chief and Brescia striker Igli Tare can see Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola working in Italy.

The former Brescia midfielder spoke at length on Italian television over the weekend, leaving the door open to coaching in Serie A.

Tare told TMW Radio: "I hope so for Italian football, it would be a fantastic thing. But knowing him and his bond with Brescia and the Italian people, I think that to close his cycle he really misses Italy and one day this dream will come true.

"He also has to show that in a difficult football like Italian football he can win. Even if he doesn't have to prove anything.

"The joke with (Roberto) Baggio is not really a joke, he wants to be surrounded by people who make him feel good. As players we often had dinner at (Federico) Giunti's house for dinner, it was a ritual in the Brescia days and it was wonderful to hear him talk about football.

"You could tell he would become a great coach. I thought the same about him as I did about Simone Inzaghi, they are both predestined, they were born coaches and destined to do well."