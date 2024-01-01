Tare convinced ex-Brescia teammate Guardiola will work in Serie A

The former Brescia midfielder spoke at length on Italian television over the weekend, leaving the door open to coaching in Serie A.
Tare told TMW Radio: "I hope so for Italian football, it would be a fantastic thing. But knowing him and his bond with Brescia and the Italian people, I think that to close his cycle he really misses Italy and one day this dream will come true.
"He also has to show that in a difficult football like Italian football he can win. Even if he doesn't have to prove anything.
"The joke with (Roberto) Baggio is not really a joke, he wants to be surrounded by people who make him feel good. As players we often had dinner at (Federico) Giunti's house for dinner, it was a ritual in the Brescia days and it was wonderful to hear him talk about football.
"You could tell he would become a great coach. I thought the same about him as I did about Simone Inzaghi, they are both predestined, they were born coaches and destined to do well."