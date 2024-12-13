Tardelli: Well done to Paulo for calling out AC Milan players

Italy World Cup winner Marco Tardelli has praised AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca for steaming into his players after their win against Crvena zvezda.

Milan won their Champions League encounter 2-1, but the performance left Fonseca furious afterwards.

Tardelli told La Stampa: "Milan won, but they played a bad game without anger and continuity. The Rossoneri, confused and inattentive, imposed themselves in the final, after having suffered the game of Red Star and risking on too many occasions.

"I liked Fonseca in his statements on the attitude of the players on the pitch and during training, asking for more professionalism even during the week. He didn't hide behind a finger despite the victory, he vented all the disappointment that is worse than anger, embittered by their behavior, accusing them of not honoring the shirt as they should.

"We will see the response, both from the team and from the club. He was very clear, well done Paulo."

