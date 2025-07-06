Man Utd to bid for Botafogo goalkeeper amid release clause confusion

Manchester United are set to bid for Botafogo goalkeeper John after his standout performances at the Club World Cup.

The 29-year-old impressed for the Brazilian side during their run to the knockout stages of the tournament, before ultimately being eliminated by Palmeiras.

Ruben Amorim is in the market for a new goalkeeper, having grown frustrated with Andre Onana's inconsistent performances last season.

Manchester United could soon make an initial move for the Brazilian, who may be available at a bargain price.However, according to Sport Witness, there is still uncertainty surrounding the goalkeeper's release clause.

While some reports from Brazil claim a fee as low as £5.8 million ($8m) could secure his move to Old Trafford, others suggest a significantly higher amount may be required.