AC Milan coach Fonseca fumes after victory over Crvena zvezda: Honestly shocking!

AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca admits he was left unhappy after their 2-1 Champions League win against Crvena zvezda.

Fonseca was unimpressed by the perfoermance on Wednesday night.

“I feel more tired than as if I had played,” Fonseca told Sky Italia.

“I am someone who is not just satisfied with the result. If you ask me am I satisfied with what we did tonight, I cannot accept that. Obviously, the result is the most important thing, we won and are in a good position, but this is just how I am. It’s not something I can change.

“I also feel tired of fighting against these things. I have to talk to the team first. I don’t want to say it here first. I want to analyse what happened, but these things are clear for me. Obviously, I am not satisfied with this performance.

“It’s not about tactics or technique. We go into this decisive match for us and to have this sensation that we’re not doing our best to win it, that’s the worst sensation a coach can get.”

He added, “The problem is that our team is like a rollercoaster. One day we are fine, the next I don’t know. It’s like flipping a coin and waiting to see what you get. It’s honestly shocking.

“This is the problem. I know that I work every day and give my all, I don’t know if everyone in our squad can say this. We have the obligation to come here today and give our all to win the game and we did not do that.”