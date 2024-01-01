Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-Real Madrid midfielder Enzo Zidane facing early retirement
Fernandes demands answers from Man Utd amid PSG interest
Man Utd legend's persuasive powers helped seal Yoro deal
Man Utd approach Palmeiras for Rios talks

Suzuki delighted with first days as Parma player

Suzuki delighted with first days as Parma player
Suzuki delighted with first days as Parma player
Suzuki delighted with first days as Parma playerTribalfootball
Zion Suzuki is delighted joining Parma.

The Japanese goalkeeper has made the move from Sint Truiden.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said at his presentation today: "From day one I felt great affection from the whole team and the club. Not only from my teammates and the coach, but from everyone who works at Parma Calcio.

"Serie A is a very high level championship, with excellent goalkeepers. They gave me the opportunity to play here, I will give my best. 

"Parma wanted me more than any team. I'm here to do the best I can and give my all, I want to grow further. 

He added, "One of my main qualities is physical strength. I can make long throws that help the team, now I'm understanding Mister Pecchia's game to better integrate with my teammates."

Mentions
Serie ASuzuki ZionParma
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Parma announce signing of Sint-Truiden goalkeeper Suzuki
Parma chief Pederzoli delighted with Suzuki deal: Great rival interest in him
DONE DEAL: Lazio sign Virtus Francavilla striker Artistico