Suzuki delighted with first days as Parma player

Zion Suzuki is delighted joining Parma.
The Japanese goalkeeper has made the move from Sint Truiden.
He said at his presentation today: "From day one I felt great affection from the whole team and the club. Not only from my teammates and the coach, but from everyone who works at Parma Calcio.
"Serie A is a very high level championship, with excellent goalkeepers. They gave me the opportunity to play here, I will give my best.
"Parma wanted me more than any team. I'm here to do the best I can and give my all, I want to grow further.
He added, "One of my main qualities is physical strength. I can make long throws that help the team, now I'm understanding Mister Pecchia's game to better integrate with my teammates."