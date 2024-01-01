Suzuki delighted with first days as Parma player

Zion Suzuki is delighted joining Parma.

The Japanese goalkeeper has made the move from Sint Truiden.

He said at his presentation today: "From day one I felt great affection from the whole team and the club. Not only from my teammates and the coach, but from everyone who works at Parma Calcio.

"Serie A is a very high level championship, with excellent goalkeepers. They gave me the opportunity to play here, I will give my best.

"Parma wanted me more than any team. I'm here to do the best I can and give my all, I want to grow further.

He added, "One of my main qualities is physical strength. I can make long throws that help the team, now I'm understanding Mister Pecchia's game to better integrate with my teammates."