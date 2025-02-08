Stuttgart threaten Como plans for Cesc

Tribal Football
Como may face a battle to keep hold of Cesc Fabregas.

BILD says VfB Stuttgart have Cesc top of their shortlist of candidates in the event coach Sebastian Hoeness leaves at the end of the season.

The highly-rated Hoeness is attracting bigger club interest and could be on the move this summer.

As such, VfB are drawing up a contingency plan, with Cesc top of their of their shortlist, says BILD.

Cesc has a contract at Como, currently sitting 15th on the Serie A table, to 2028.

