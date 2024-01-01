Napoli in Chelsea contact for Lukaku

Tribal Football
Chelsea are eager to cash in on Romelu Lukaku this summer.

After a successful loan with Roma, Lukaku has been informed he is not in the plans of new Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca next season.

Il Corriere dello Sport says Napoli have made contact - on instructions from Antonio Conte - to register their interest.

And club intermediaries have been informed Chelsea are willing to sell for a set price of €40m.

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis is eager to back his new coach and could move for the Belgian after the Euros.

