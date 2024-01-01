Arsenal approach Girona for Dovbyk information

Tribal Football
Arsenal have sounded out Girona for Artem Dovbyk.

The Ukraine striker is expected to leave Girona this summer after finishing the season with the Pichichi Trophy - which is awarded for the LaLiga's top goalscorer.

Dovbyk has been linked with a move to Italy, but Tribalfootball.com's transfer expert Rudy Galetti has revealed the Gunners are in contact.

Galetti is reporting: "Arsenal asked for info on Artem Dovbyk, among the names on the list to strengthen the attack.

"Napoli - which already approached his entourage - are also in the race for the striker, together with other MANY clubs - Atleti included."

