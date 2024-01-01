Stramaccioni: With Conte and Kvaratskhelia Napoli difficult for all opponents

Former Inter Milan coach Andrea Stramaccioni admits he was impressed by Napoli on Sunday.

The Azzurri thumped Bologna 3-0 for Antonio Conte's first win as Napoli coach.

Stramaccioni said: "Definitely the answer from the point of view of solidity, compactness, occupation of the pitch.

"It's difficult to face this Napoli if they play with this application, combined with what, with the ideas of this man, of the coach Antonio Conte. The insertion and goal of the defensive arm is certainly one of his trademarks.

"And then the quality of (Khvicha) Kvaratskhelia, who in my opinion has grown in a season of suffering like the last, and is at a level of leadership - it must also have been fatherhood - which is truly good news for Napoli."