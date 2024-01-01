Tribal Football
Napoli coach Conte: Ask the club why Osimhen not selected
Napoli coach Antonio Conte has hinted he wanted to field Victor Osimhen against Hellas Verona yesterday.

Osimhen was left out as Napoli collapsed 3-0 to Verona amid talk of his imminent sale.

Conte was asked about the striker's absence and replied: "This is a question you have to ask the club and not me. I see that Osimhen has been training separately since his return.

"You have to ask the club, absolutely not to me. I said it straight away, I put myself as a spectator on this story.

"But beyond a single player you certainly need to have a different attitude, with more personality, more desire. I've found some kids who struggle in the difficulty and this is a serious thing because you don't train them in a very short time, you have to have time and patience. You have to try to make them grow in terms of mentality."

