Fiorentina coach Palladino admits Napoli deserved their victory

Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino says Napoli deserved their victory on Saturday.

Napoli won in Florence through goals from David Neres, Romelu Lukaku (pen) and Scott McTominay.

Speaking after the 3-0 reverse, Palladino said: “I never talk about the referees, because mistakes are part of the sport, so I cannot comment on that. I will say that in my view we had the right initial approach against a great team. I want to congratulate Napoli, who deserved the victory and were far more clinical, punishing us for every single small error.

“We had caused Napoli problems in the first half, they took control in the central portion of the match, then unfortunately some mistakes were costly. The penalty and the third goal really knocked the wind out of our sails.

“These games can help us to grow and mature, we have many young players who need to learn on the job and we turn our focus to the next match.”

He added, “It is my job to analyse every detail and see how we can improve, but the players need to learn. We created more density in the midfield because we knew that they would swap positions going forward. Unfortunately, we gave the ball away too often and also did not make the most of our attacking transitions when winning it back.”