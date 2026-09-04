Sporting's Inacio willing to wait for Ruben Amorim reunion at AC Milan

Sporting defender Goncalo Inacio is reportedly happy to wait until January before potentially linking up with former boss Ruben Amorim at AC Milan.

Former Sporting and Man United boss Amorim took over at AC Milan following Max Allegri’s sacking for failing to qualify for the Champions League.

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Inacio, 25, was heavily linked with a reunion over the summer, but ultimately a move didn’t materialise and he remained in Lisbon.

AC Milan decided to keep Fikayo Tomori and bide their time for Inacio, who remains keen on making the move.

According to transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano and Tuttomercatoweb, AC Milan will be back in for the defender in January.