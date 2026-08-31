DONE DEAL: Santiago Gimenez joins Porto on season-long loan from AC Milan

AC Milan striker Santiago Giménez has officially joined Portuguese giants FC Porto on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy.

Santiago Giménez's loan move does not include a loan fee, while FC Porto also holds a purchase option for €18 million, plus bonuses, which could become mandatory if certain objectives are met, particularly those related to playing time.

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The 25-year-old Mexican striker joined AC Milan from Feyenoord in January 2025, but has not impressed in his time with the Rossoneri, scoring just seven goals in 37 total appearances.

"The team spirit is something that impresses me a lot. I have a motto: always play with the flame burning. That's how I see FC Porto," Gimenez told club media.

"Like a family, like a team that always trains and plays with the flame burning. In my first conversations with former teammates who play here at FC Porto, they all said the team is a family and that people want players to give everything on the pitch, not just score goals."

At Porto, Gimenez will compete with Turkish striker Deniz Gul and fellow former Milan striker Andre Silva, who returned to Porto after a 10-year absence.

"I want to give my life for FC Porto, I will leave everything on the pitch, and I want to take advantage of this great opportunity I am having,” the striker continued.

Return to Rotterdam

Gimenez drew strong interest from top European clubs after a prolific spell at Dutch giants Feyenoord, where he scored 65 goals in 105 appearances and became a true fan favourite.

The Mexican will return to Rotterdam later this season, with FC Porto having drawn Feyenoord in the UEFA Champions League.

“I hold Feyenoord close to my heart because it was a club that brought out the best version of me. I improved in the necessary areas to grow as a player and as a person," Gimenez said about his former club.

"It was my first experience away from my family; I only went to Rotterdam with my wife, and we had wonderful moments. I started scoring goals and connecting with the fans, who now have a lot of affection for me. In the Champions League, I will have the opportunity to return.”

At Feyenoord, Gimenez became the Mexican all-time top scorer in the Netherlands, overtaking Hirving Lozano's previous record of 44 goals.

“It was very important to achieve this status. I grew a lot as a player; I only had football and Feyenoord on my mind, that's all that mattered. We were a big family, and I always felt a special affection from the fans, which led me to give everything on the field and score even more goals. A player never thinks about records; they simply appear. Fortunately, I managed to score many goals in the Netherlands, and these historical milestones emerged.”

A Mexican international on 51 occasions, Santiago Giménez was present at the 2026 World Cup, where he played four matches but did not score.