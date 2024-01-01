Tribal Football
Most Read
PSG midfielder could join Man United in HUGE transfer move
Chelsea make official statement after Enzo backlash from Blues teammates
Chelsea eager to sign Wolves playmaker who could transform the squad
Newcastle chasing Chelsea star in SHOCK transfer

Spinazzola: Conte big influence on Napoli choice

Spinazzola: Conte big influence on Napoli choice
Spinazzola: Conte big influence on Napoli choice
Spinazzola: Conte big influence on Napoli choiceTribalfootball
Leonardo Spinazzola is delighted joining Napoli.

The fullback moved to Napoli in a free transfer from Roma this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Spinazzola said at his presentation today: "I chose Napoli because I am convinced that I can still give a lot. This year we can have fun and we can annoy many teams."

On the influence of Napoli coach Antonio Conte in his decision, the fullback also said: "It's been a long time since we had to meet, we've been in touch for a long time. After many years we are here working together and this certainly had as much of an impact on my choice as the team, which is very strong. 

"The coach pushes us beyond every limit, even a banal tactical question becomes a mental and physical race. He has concepts that are very valid. If you listen to his words and his ideas they are great concepts."

 

Mentions
Serie ASpinazzola LeonardoConte AntonioNapoliAS RomaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Conte explains first Napoli signings; early preseason impressions
DONE DEAL: Napoli sign Spinazzola after Roma exit
Napoli boost as Roma make Spinazzola announcement