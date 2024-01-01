Conte explains first Napoli signings; early preseason impressions

Napoli coach Antonio Conte is happy with their summer market work thus far.

Alessio Buongiorno, Leonardo Spinazzola and Rafa Marin have so far arrived at the Maradona.

Conte said, “On the market, as well as in other things, we are showing that we have a clear vision of what we want to do. For a club like Napoli, it is right to work for both the present and the future,” Conte said, reported via TMW.

“Rafa Marin has lots of good prospects, he’s a young man, the same goes for Buongiorno. Young prospects can become pillars for many years. We also think about improving in the present and there was a great opportunity with Spinazzola and we took it. We are going about the market in the right way, as Napoli should do.”

On last season's issues, Conte also said: “It’s true that not everything has gone to waste, but let’s not forget that it was truly, very disappointing, from every point of view. I tried to put it behind us, with the boys, and to focus on the revolution that awaits us.

“But let’s not forget last season, let’s keep it there, nobody is happy about it, but we have that experience of victory from two years ago, and it must make us more experienced as people. It’s right to put it to one side, but if necessary, we’ll come back to it and refresh our memories.

“I’ve seen some dedicated players, they understand the mistakes they made. When we won, we all won. Last year, we all lost – the club, the fans, the players, but the boys have reflected and I think they’re more experienced as a result. I saw a bit of disappointment on their faces when they spoke about last year."

After a first week of preseason training, Conte stated: “In two days of work, it’s difficult. There was a clear gap, 41 points off Inter, up to 15 points to fifth for the Champions League, 10 points away from the Romans. This is the reality of the facts.

“There is a big margin, plus a symbolic player like Zielinski has left and strengthened Inter, who finished with a 41-point gap. We don’t know how our transfer window will end.

“If I were a betting agency, I would have another think. Having said that, these little things don’t scare me.

“If they want to put pressure on us, it’s not a problem, I accept it, we’ll let them talk. We don’t talk much and we are focussed after an absurd, unjustifiable year and we have a duty to improve, to return trophies, this is the realistic goal.”