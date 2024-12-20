Spence on why Spurs boss Postecoglou changed his mind about starting him

Spence on why Postecoglou changed his mind about starting him: I’ve just grown as a person

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has shown a lot of faith in defender Djed Spence in recent weeks and now the young star has revealed why.

Spence failed to impress Postecoglou in the head coach’s first summer at the club and was sent out on loan to Leeds United and Serie A side Genoa. Recently however the defender has been back in the first team and has even bagged an assist in his last two games against Southampton and Manchester United.

Asked on why Postecoglou has started to show belief in him Spence responded by saying he has matured during his time away from the club and is always ready to start when called upon.

“I’m not sure really. I’ve just grown as a person I guess. During loan spells you learn a lot so when I came back I just got to it really, with the right mentality. I’m pleased to be here.

“It’s just a thing where you have to stay ready at all costs and when you get your opportunity show what you can do. That’s what I’m doing and I’m happy.”

The 24 year old has made 7 appearances so far this season, more than any other season at the club. Spence admits he is ready for more action this season especially now Spurs are in the midst of an injury crisis.

“I just want to keep going. I’m happy with the assist and hopefully I keep helping the team out, keep going, playing well and hopefully we can keep winning. Sometimes it’s difficult (not playing) but you’ve got to stay ready.

“So thank you to my team-mates who helped me stay ready, the coaching staff making me stay ready and when I get my chance do what I do.

“To get an assist and last game get an assist, I’m pleased with myself.”

Tottenham are coming off a victory against United in the EFL Cup and Postecoglou is surprised about his team’s performance levels which have not dropped despite a plethora of injuries plaguing the team.

“It's just incredible,” the manager said. “This is 10 players off a senior list, and it's just ridiculous and the fact that we're still putting in these levels of performance with guys, Archie (Gray), Djed, these kind of guys, I mean.

“We're getting, I believe, some real enormous growth in this period that maybe won't be evident until down the track, but I just think there's there's so much sort of good stuff in there at the moment, even though it's a tough period still.”