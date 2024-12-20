Tribal Football
Most Read
Ziyech slams Galatasaray and Okan: I'm leaving; I regret coming here
Mudryk’s ban from football could crush Chelsea financially
Chilwell preparing to leave Chelsea
Carabao Cup semi-final draw: Spurs and Arsenal kept apart

Southampton agree deal with Juric

Paul Vegas
Southampton agree deal with Juric
Southampton agree deal with JuricAction Plus
Southampton are set to name Ivan Juric as new manager.

The Croatian will take charge after the dismissal of former manager Russell Martin earlier this week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

BBC Sport says Juric will sign an 18 month contract with Saints.

He moves to St Mary's after a short stint with AS Roma earlier this season. Juric stepped down as Torino coach at the end of last term.

Juric's announcement is due over the next 24 hours.

Southampton had also considered Juric before replacing Ralph Hasenhuttl with Nathan Jones.

Mentions
Premier LeagueSouthamptonAS RomaTorinoSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Ex-Roma chief Souloukou step away joining Forest; Monza chief also in talks
Ex-Torino coach Juric discussed at Southampton
Roma legend De Rossi: I met Sir Alex about Man Utd