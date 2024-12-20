Southampton agree deal with Juric

Southampton are set to name Ivan Juric as new manager.

The Croatian will take charge after the dismissal of former manager Russell Martin earlier this week.

Advertisement Advertisement

BBC Sport says Juric will sign an 18 month contract with Saints.

He moves to St Mary's after a short stint with AS Roma earlier this season. Juric stepped down as Torino coach at the end of last term.

Juric's announcement is due over the next 24 hours.

Southampton had also considered Juric before replacing Ralph Hasenhuttl with Nathan Jones.