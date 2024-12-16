Spurs boss Postecoglou pleased with Bergvall, Spence for victory at Southampton

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou opened up about players who were given a chance to impress this weekend.

The Australian selected the likes of Lucas Bergvall and Djed Spence for a 5-0 win over Southampton.

After the game, Postecoglou acknowledged the duo, stating: “They were great. Lucas is growing all the time, but he's 18. Archie is 18 and how many Premier League clubs are going to start two 18-year-olds in their line-up. Djed has had to bide his time. To be fair, it's the one area of the pitch where we've had cover this year with Archie playing at right-back, so he's had to be patient.

“It's a testament to him and the coaches who have worked with him in training that he could come on today. We needed him for sure, not just to play but to make an impact and he did. Great reward for his patience and perseverance.”

On getting fan support, he added: “Yeah, look, again, I’m trying to separate me and my feelings from what we’re trying to do here. Like I said after the Bournemouth game, the ones that travel are obviously very hardcore. They support this club and they were disappointed with that. They made the trip tonight and would have enjoyed particularly the first 45. They didn't get to see any goals close up in the second half unfortunately.

“Look, I said on Friday that nothing changes in me. I still have the same resolve and determination to make sure that we become the football club and football team we want to be. Tonight was about the players and I thought their efforts were unbelievable.”

