Spalletti on Italy axe: Don't pity me

Former Italy coach Luciano Spalletti was left satisfied with a winning farewell on Monday night.

Italy defeated Moldova 2-0 in last night's World Cup qualifier, which marked Spalletti's final game in charge after his dismissal by FIGC president Gabriele Gravina on Saturday.

“The crowd showed us such warmth, and we should’ve fired them up a bit more,” Spalletti said afterwards.

“I live with difficulties, I have done so my whole life. When someone tries to show pity for me, I feel like headbutting them, I react to that every time.

“I admit that I am not leaving behind a great Italy squad to my successor, because tonight again it was not a very good performance. I was given the opportunity to work. I tried, I made mistakes, and I staged some experiments. In whatever I do, I try to learn, I am not convinced that I know more than anyone else.

“I was unable to get the best out of these players and I have to recognise that. Everyone was below par. In fact, you all were too kind to me, I would’ve been harsher. If one day I have to talk badly about you…”

Shaking things up

On advice to his successor, Spalletti also said: “I tried to shake things up when I arrived, but perhaps I did more damage, from what I saw.

"Buffon grumbled to me four or five times about that.

"Gigi (Buffon) helped me so much. You only realise afterwards if you did the right thing or not, I tried some things. I wish all the best to the Federation and the new coach who will come.”