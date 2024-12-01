Fonseca happy with Gabbia's new AC Milan deal

AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca was full of praise for Mattia Gabbia after victory over Empoli.

Milan won 3-0, with Gabbia impressing just days after signing a new contract.

Fonseca said afterwards: "I can say good things about Gabbia: he's a great professional.

"He's taking on an important leadership role, and he's playing very well. I told him that I'm very, very satisfied with his renewal: if there's a player who deserves it, it's him.

"Today we didn't concede and we didn't give Empoli any chances."

Alvaro Morata was back on the scoresheet and Fonseca said: "I've never been worried about Morata. I know Alvaro very well, he's an example for the team. Then it's important to score because it gives them confidence."

