AC Milan coach Fonseca delighted with victory over Empoli

AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca was delighted with their 3-0 victory over Empoli.

Alvaro Morata and Tijjani Reijnders (2) struck the goals for the Rossoneri.

Advertisement Advertisement

Fonseca said, “I think we put in a very good performance, both in attack and defence. This is what it means to play for the team, come off the bench and sacrifice yourself for the squad. We won 3-0, but had the chances to score six or seven goals, so we have to improve our decision-making in attack to make more of those chances.

“We created a lot today, it was not easy against an Empoli side that defends in a different way, so we required that mobility and it was not just Rafa, but Emerson, Musah and others moving around to open up the spaces.

“We were balanced at all times, we didn’t just attack well, but were also very confident in defence. The performance against Juventus was solid too, I felt that we were comfortable and never seemed to be in danger, so that is important to have that stability, it allows us to then attack better.”