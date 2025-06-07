Spalletti casts doubt on Italy job after Norway setback

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti has cast doubt on his position after their World Cup qualifier defeat to Norway.

Alexander Sorloth, Antonio Nusa and Erling Haaland struck for Norway before halftime as they eventually won 3-0 on Friday night.

Spalletti told Sky Italia: “We need a bit more enthusiasm, as individuals. We need to add something more, otherwise something has got to change.

“I consider this a strong squad, the best that I have at my disposal today. We have to do better, but I will defend this group of players. I will tell something to those who are not able to play at their best.”

Spalletti also stated: “This is not who we are, because in terms of individuals, we can do more, but you can also see this is a difficult moment. A few things did happen to us, but this is the squad I chose and will continue with.

“I need to talk to President Gravina about their intentions, their view on the decision I make.

"I chose this group because I thought there was quality, but if we are so fragile that we don’t keep an offside trap, we don’t chase down opponents, then there is a lack of confidence. Quality isn’t enough without that.”

I don't need rescuing

Asked if he felt supported by FIGC and the local press, Spalletti voiced some frustration.

“If there’s something that drives me crazy, it’s the suggestion they want to come to my rescue because I can’t do it by myself,” replied Spalletti.

“I went through thousands of situations and even more in the past. When you choose to become the Italy coach, you are responsible. I am responsible, what we do on the pitch is my responsibility.

“From here on, I too need to make some changes, because I protect the players, but I also say that we need the right attitude too.

“If our team does not show a lot of quality, then it suggests I am a coach lacking in quality. We let ourselves go at the first counter-attack.”