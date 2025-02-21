Tribal Football
EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE RND 16 DRAW: Chelsea meet Copenhagen; Fiorentina face Panathinaikos

Paul Vegas
Chelsea will face FC Copenhagen and Panathinaikos will meet Fiorentina in the plum ties of the Europa Conference League round of 16.

The Conference League draw for the round of 16 was held this afternoon, with Chelsea to meet Danes, Copenhagen.

Real Betis, meanwhile, have been paired with Portugal's Vitoria.

 

EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE ROUND OF 16:

Jagiellonia v Cercle Brugge

Molde v Legia Warsaw

Celje v Lugano

Pafos v Djurgarden

Panathinaikos v Fiorentina

Borac v SK Rapid

Real Betis v Vitoria SC

Copenhagen v Chelsea 

