EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE RND 16 DRAW: Chelsea meet Copenhagen; Fiorentina face Panathinaikos
Chelsea will face FC Copenhagen and Panathinaikos will meet Fiorentina in the plum ties of the Europa Conference League round of 16.
The Conference League draw for the round of 16 was held this afternoon, with Chelsea to meet Danes, Copenhagen.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Real Betis, meanwhile, have been paired with Portugal's Vitoria.
EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE ROUND OF 16:
Celje v Lugano
Pafos v Djurgarden
Borac v SK Rapid
Real Betis v Vitoria SC
Copenhagen v Chelsea