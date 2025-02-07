Sottil thrilled to make AC Milan move

Riccardo Sottil is thrilled with his move to AC Milan.

The winger has joined Milan on-loan from Fiorentina.

He said at his presentation on Thursday: “First of all, I want to thank Fiorentina, President Commisso, Director Pradé, and Raffaele Palladino for allowing me to take this very important opportunity.

“I also want to thank CEO Furlani, Ibrahimovic, and Moncada for believing in me. I had a soft spot for Pato, and I won’t even mention Zlatan because when he was here with Pato and Ronaldinho, I grew up watching that Milan. It’s been a passion of mine since I was a child.”

He recalled: “It was a long day. I was at the training ground when my agent called me after training, but I didn’t answer immediately. Then Giuseppe Riso told me there was a chance to join Milan, and I was left speechless.

“I talked to my dad, who already knew from the morning, and I managed to get here at the last moment of the transfer window. I felt a bit anxious and waited at home on the couch, but thank God it all worked out as I had hoped.

“When you are at Milan, in a club like this, the expectation is to win. I am here to give my all for my teammates and the coach, and I want to prove that I deserve to stay here.”