Guardiola endured uncomfortable Walker conversation before AC Milan move

Ansser Sadiq
Guardiola had an uncomfortable conversation with Walker before he joined AC Milan
Pep Guardiola was frustrated after Kyle Walker went to Manchester City’s hierarchy to push for a January move rather than speaking to him directly.

The England defender completed a transfer to AC Milan, ending nearly eight years under Guardiola at the Etihad.

Per The Athletic, the City boss felt his relationship with Walker was strong enough that the player would have been upfront with him.

Guardiola reportedly expected the former Spurs defender to approach him first before discussing a transfer with Txiki Begiristain.

Walker later admitted that when he eventually spoke with Guardiola, it was an uncomfortable conversation.

Despite his decision to leave, the 34-year-old expressed his deep attachment to Manchester City.

