Maignan and AC Milan reach terms over new AC Milan contract

AC Milan and goalkeeper Mike Maignan are close to settling terms on a new contract.

That's according to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano.

Romano is reporting today: "All documents are ready for Mike Maignan’s new deal at AC Milan until June 2028.

"The agreement also includes an option for further season with new salary worth €5m net per year.

"Final step, Maignan has to sign and then it will be official."