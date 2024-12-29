Son of a gun Martins provides Monza assist in Parma defeat

Tribal Football
The son of former Inter Milan and Newcastle United striker Obafemi Martins featured in Monza's defeat to Parma.

Kevin Martins provided an assist in Serie A - 19 years and 7 days after his father Obafemi's last assist in the competition.

Martins' pass saw Pedro Pereira hit an equaliser before Parma eventually won 2-1.

The 19 year-old joined Monza last year from Inter Milan and is a former Italy junior international.

 

 

