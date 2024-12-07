Inzaghi delighted with Inter Milan triumph against Parma

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was left delighted with their 3-1 win against Parma on Friday night.

The Nerazzurri won via goals from Fede Dimarco, Nicolo Barella and Marcus Thuram.

Advertisement Advertisement

Inzaghi said afterwards: “I had told Thuram to go into that position at the back post on set plays.

“The lads did well, as Parma had only lost to Napoli recently, so I am very satisfied with the performance.

“Those were two excellent goals, but Lautaro has to continue like this, because he worked so hard and at the 90th minute he tracked back to defend like a real captain. The only regret is that we conceded a goal, because the team deserved the clean sheet."

On Barella, Inzaghi added: “He is extraordinary and I thought last season was his best under me, even if he actually contributed fewer goals and assists overall.”