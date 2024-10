Sister of Al Nassr star Ronaldo: Cassano a clown - more a ball boy than a footballer

The sister of former Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo has taken aim at Antonio Cassano.

The former Roma star has continued his criticism of Ronaldo, insisting the Al Nassr striker has always been overrated.

Cassano says Sergio Aguero, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Robert Lewandowski and Luis Suarez were all better strikers than Ronaldo.

In response, Ronaldo's sister Elma Aveiro said: "He's a poor man, a clown.

"He was more suited to being a ball boy than a footballer."