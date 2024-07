Shevchenko backing Morata for AC Milan move

AC Milan great Andrei Shevchenko hope they can sign a new striker.

The Rossonero are in the market for a new centre-forward and have been linked with Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Shevchenko believes Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata would be the better option.

He said, "I hope that Milan can sign a striker from the European Championship final.

"Morata? He's an important player, if he found the right motivation he could do very well."