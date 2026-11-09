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Serie A strugglers Sassuolo sack Aquilani after five successive losses

Alberto Aquilani on the touchline
Alberto Aquilani on the touchlineREUTERS / Ciro De Luca

Sassuolo have sacked manager Alberto ⁠Aquilani, the Serie A club said on Monday, ‌after a run of five ‌successive defeats left them ‌one point above the ‌relegation zone.

Aquilani's last game ‌in charge was Saturday's 3-0 loss at AS Roma, ‌the club where he ⁠began ‌his playing career.

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The 42-year-old former ​Liverpool player and Italy international was appointed ​Sassuolo manager in June, having played for the club ⁠in ​2017.

Aquilani won two of his first four league games in charge, but since ‌then his side have gone seven matches without a win, losing six.

Sassuolo are 17th in the standings on eight points, one ahead of Monza. They have the worst ‌defensive record in the ​top flight, conceding 29 goals ‌in 11 games.

Their next game, after the international break, is a home match against Genoa ⁠on November ⁠22.

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