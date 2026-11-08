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Inter Milan beat Como to close gap on Lazio to just one point

Inter celebrate
Inter celebratePIERO CRUCIATTI / AFP

Inter maintained Serie A’s only perfect home record with a convincing 2-0 victory over Como at the San Siro, sending the reigning champions into the international break in second spot and just one point adrift of leaders Lazio.

Como came into this contest riding the crest of a wave after recording the biggest away win in UEFA Champions League history with a 9-1 thrashing of French side Lens.

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However, Cesc Fabregas’ charges were abruptly brought back down to earth as they conceded twice inside the first 20 minutes against an Inter side who started the contest with real vigour and purpose.

Marcus Thuram played an important role in the opener, as he drove inside the box from the right flank before reversing the ball into the path of Djed Spence, who played it across for Francesco Pio Esposito to steer home from close range. 

After helping Esposito score his first Serie A goal in nearly two months, Thuram soon grabbed one of his own, drilling a near-post shot through Robert Sanchez’s legs after Alex Valle failed to deal with Piotr Zielinski’s fizzing cross.

The Frenchman’s sixth goal of the season sent the Nerazzurri into half-time with a healthy two-goal advantage, representing just the second time they have led at the break in a Serie A home game this season. 

Cristian Chivu’s charges showed little sign of resting on their laurels after the restart as they continued to open up a Como side that looked a shadow of the one that had won their previous six matches.

Federico Dimarco threatened twice in quick succession, stinging Sanchez’s palms with a fierce shot shortly before he drove another effort wide of the near post.

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The Como goalkeeper then saw another strike whistle wide of his right post as Thuram attempted to net his first brace since scoring twice in April’s meeting with the Lariani.

Nico Paz went close to deny Inter their second home clean sheet of the Serie A season when his late effort skimmed the crossbar.

That near-miss ultimately summed up a disappointing outing for the visitors, who suffered their first league loss since September and surrendered their place in the top four as a result. 

Flashscore Man of the Match: Marcus Thuram (Inter)

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