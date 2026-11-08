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Juventus fight back twice to earn hard-fought Fiorentina draw

Juventus' Gleison Bremer scores
Juventus' Gleison Bremer scoresREUTERS / Vincenzo Livieri

Juventus twice came from behind to snuff out Fiorentina’s hopes of back-to-back Serie A victories for the first time since April in an entertaining 2-2 draw at Stadio Artemio Franchi.

The hosts - looking to end a near seven-month wait for a home league win - made the perfect start, breaking the deadlock within four minutes.

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Mateo Pellegrino got the goal, converting his fifth of the campaign at the back post with a powerful header after being left completely unmarked from a Pedro Goncalves corner.

Weston McKennie nodded narrowly wide at the other end as the visitors’ search for an equaliser began, while Juan Cabal wasted a couple of opportunities. 

The Old Lady were the dominant attacking force, but a poor final ball was regularly letting them down. They finally equalised just after the half-hour mark though, with Randal Kolo Muani doing some great work down the right, ducking inside past his man before crossing to Nick Woltemade, who duly converted his first Serie A goal from close range.

The German had another effort expertly saved by David de Gea shortly afterwards, while the Fiorentina captain also beat away Cabal’s fierce strike as deadlock remained going into the break.

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Luciano Spalletti’s men were unable to carry their momentum into the second half though, finding themselves behind for a second time when Guglielmo Vicario failed to deal with Alex Jimenez’s dangerous cross into the area, meaning Alieu Njie could tidy up and score for a third successive game.

That prompted Juventus into a triple change and the contest began to really open up as they became more attacking in their nature. Douglas Luiz headed off target as he tried to make it 2-2, before Pellegrino was thwarted at the other end.

That save proved crucial as the visitors got themselves an equaliser when De Gea came off his line to claim a corner but got nowhere near it, gifting Gleison Bremer the chance to nod home.

De Gea made up for that error with an expert save down to his right from Kerim Alajbegovic, while La Viola survived a huge penalty shout for a handball against Joao Mario.

Fiorentina were left mystified when a late Radu Dragusin goal was ruled out for a foul on Bremer, while only a pair of sublime saves by Vicario prevented Marco Brescinanini and Franco Mastantuono from grabbing a late winner.

The hosts are still to win a league game after scoring first this season, whereas the pressure continues to mount on Spalletti as his Juve side remain outside the top six in Serie A.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Nick Woltemade (Juventus)

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Serie AJuventusFiorentinaMateo PellegrinoNick WoltemadeBremerAlieu Njie

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