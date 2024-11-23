Serie A's biggest circle as Verona chief Sogliano admits likely Belahyane sale

Hellas Verona are ready to sell midfielder Reda Belahyane in January.

Belahyane has been one of the big revelations of the season so far in Italy.

Verona, says TMW, will seek €15-20m to sell the defensive midfielder.

AC Milan, Napoli and Juventus are all keen on Belahyane.

Verona chief Sean Sogliano said: "He is a young lad who has shown great value in this start of the championship. It is not easy to live with the need to maintain concentration in a team whose main objective is survival. As I have already said, Verona is a club that often sells its most promising young players.

"It is a challenge to find the balance between building a competitive team and dealing with the needs of the market. It is not easy, but we must be good at managing these situations. Will he stay? We will see. If it were up to me I would keep them all, but there are situations that go beyond the intentions of the club. In January we will discuss what is best for him and for the club.

"He is not an easy player to replace, but these evaluations are also up to the president. He is a very strong talent, and if offers arrive we will evaluate them carefully."

