Serie A return (& Man Utd reunion) lined up for Pogba

Paul Pogba is being lined up for a return to Italy - and a Manchester United reunion.

A free agent and available after serving his 18-month doping ban, Pogba is in the US preparing to return to top-line football.

A move to Olympique Marseille has been mentioned, though Sky Italia says Fiorentina are preparing an approach.

The Viola have already rebuilt the career of one former United star in David de Gea and are ready to go again with Pogba.

The midfielder, now 32, has just hired agent Arturo Canales to help him find a new club, with Europe his preference.

Pogba had his deal with Juventus terminated by mutual consent in February.