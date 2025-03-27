De Gea opens door to extending Fiorentina stay

David de Gea has hinted he's open to extending his stay with Fiorentina.

The former Manchester United has been outstanding with Fiorentina this season.

Asked about next term, De Gea told La Repubblica: "I have signed for a year and the club has the option to renew.

"I am happy in Florence, I am happy to be at Fiorentina, but first it is important to finish the season in the best possible way.

"The city is splendid, the people wonderful. The club has a unique history, the Franchi excites me, I find it beautiful and very warm. I immediately said yes. And then, the Italian championship has always attracted me."

De Gea also said of his year out of the game: "After playing for so many years at the highest levels, I just wanted to be a bit calm. Perhaps it was the best period of my life. I was able to live intensely with my family, my wife Edurne, my daughter Yanay, see more often those friends that I had managed to see so little in recent years.

"I moved from Madrid to Manchester and continued to train my mind and body."