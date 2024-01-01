Serie A new-boys Venezia name Di Francesco as new coach

Serie A new-boys Venezia have announced Eusebio di Francesco as new coach.

Di Francesco moves from Frosinone, which were relegated on the final day of the season.

Venezia announced this morning: "Venezia FC announces that it has appointed Eusebio Di Francesco as first team coach. Di Francesco has signed a two-year contract until the end of the 2025/26 season.

"Born in Pescara, Di Francesco has had a rich career as a footballer, earning 13 caps and one goal for the Italian senior national team, winning the Scudetto with Roma and making 252 appearances in Serie A and 96 appearances in Serie B.

"Still 55 years old, Di Francesco boasts, in his career as a coach, promotions to Serie B with Pescara and to Serie A with Sassuolo, as well as a historic qualification for the UEFA Europa League with Sassuolo in the 2015/16 season and a third place with Roma in the 2017/18 season, also reaching the Champions League semi-final 34 years after the last time."