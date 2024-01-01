Reinier Jesus: Making it at Real Madrid still my goal

Reinier Jesus is convinced he can still make it at Real Madrid.

The Brazilian midfielder has just come off an impressive loan with Frosinone in Italy.

After four years on Real's books, Reinier has hopes of a fresh chance next season. He told <i>O Globo</I>: "My biggest goal now is without a doubt Real Madrid, because it's the club that gave me confidence. It's my main goal, but, of course, step by step and with a lot of work.

"Real Madrid is my main goal. Then we think calmly, little by little. Then, God willing, the National Team can come."

He continued: "My mind is now on Real Madrid. But right now there is not much to do, just concentrate on the holidays and spend time with my family here in Brazil and, later, when the window opens, see what my agent and my father decide in this regard."

On Frosinone, he added: "This year was really great. I have always been in contact with Juni (Calafat, Real chief scout), who is the person I speak to the most there. In each match he sent me comments about the game and congratulated me."