Serginho sends Emerson message to AC Milan
AC Milan hero Serginho has no doubts Emerson Royal will prove himself with the Rossonero.

The fullback has endured inconsistent form since his arrival from Tottenham.

But Serginho told TMW: "For a Brazilian full-back, playing for Milan is always a big responsibility. He's still trying to understand how to play in Italian football and he needs time.

"He has quality, but you have to be patient."

On the team overall, Serginho continued:  "They haven't found their balance yet, in the few games so far they've had many ups and downs. Win in Madrid and immediately after draw in Cagliari... The team is still looking for its best moment, it's still early, even the coach has just arrived and is looking for his philosophy."

