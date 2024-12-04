Tribal Football
Ex-AC Milan chief Braida: Pulisic reminds me of Pato and Donadoni

Former AC Milan transfers chief Ariedo Braida admits he's a fan of Christian Pulisic.

The USA captain has played the best football of his career with the Rossonero over the past 18 months.

And Braida admits the attacker's impact has surprised him.

 "I have to say that he surprised me," he said at a Milan function on Wednesday.

"When he points I see something of Pato and when he sways he reminds me a bit of (Roberto) Donadoni, but football today is different and we don't make comparisons."

