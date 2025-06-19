Serena warns Cuesta about Parma move: He cannot afford slow start

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Mike Egerton / PA Images / Profimedia
Former Italy star Aldo Serena says Carlos Cuesta cannot afford a slow start with Arsenal.

Arsenal assistant manager Cuesta is in Italy today for talks with Parma about the head coaching position. Just 30, Cuesta is in line to succeed Cristian Chivu after he left for Inter Milan.

Asked about the appointment, Serena told Sky Italia: "He mustn't get the approach wrong.

"He must start well straight away and make things clear with all the members of the squad, otherwise it will be difficult."

Cuesta has previous coaching experience in Italy, where he worked on the staff of Juventus' U17 team.

 

