Senderos declares Man Utd, Inter Milan target Ndoye 'ready for big team'

Former Arsenal defender Philippe Senderos can see Bologna wing-back Dan Ndoye making a big club move after the Euros.

The Switzerland international is being linked with Manchester United and Inter Milan.

Senderos told Tuttosport: "Is Ndoye ready for a big team? Absolutely.

"He has made enormous progress this season, becoming a pillar of Bologna with Thiago Motta who reached the Champions League. It wasn't easy to arrive in a difficult league like the Italian one and do well straight away.

:"Dan has done it and has made a great leap in quality. I'm sure he will have great offers this summer."