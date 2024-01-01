Senderos declares Man Utd, Inter Milan target Ndoye 'ready for big team'

Former Arsenal defender Philippe Senderos can see Bologna wing-back Dan Ndoye making a big club move after the Euros.
The Switzerland international is being linked with Manchester United and Inter Milan.
Senderos told Tuttosport: "Is Ndoye ready for a big team? Absolutely.
"He has made enormous progress this season, becoming a pillar of Bologna with Thiago Motta who reached the Champions League. It wasn't easy to arrive in a difficult league like the Italian one and do well straight away.
:"Dan has done it and has made a great leap in quality. I'm sure he will have great offers this summer."